Kidswear brand Les Petits enters Hyderabad

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Renowned author Anju Poddar, and art curator Pinky Reddy inaugurates the store.
The new outlet raises the total number of stores in India to four

Bengaluru: Les Petits, a luxury fashion brand for kids, strengthened its foothold in South India with the launch of a new store in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills, the brand announced in a release on Monday.

The store offers kids’ products from international brands such as Versace, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Nuna, Bloom and Givenchy.

“In recent years, after Delhi and Mumbai, Hyderabad has risen to recognition as a burgeoning fashion destination. The city has developed a sense of fashion and the customers are readily experimenting with new styles which have eventually permeated into kidswear as well,” said Swati Saraf, president of Les Petits.

“The underlying potential of the city in giving impetus to the premium kidswear segment bodes well for the brand’s proposition of providing end-to-end luxury fashion products for kids,” she added.

Les Petits was founded in 2011 with its first flagship store in New Delhi at DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj. Apart from apparel, the company also forayed into the jewellery segment along with silverware.

Besides the new outlet, the luxury retailer has three more stores across the country at DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj (New Delhi), DLF Place Mall, Saket, (New Delhi), and Palladium Mall (Mumbai).

