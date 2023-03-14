OnePlus unveils first experience store in Thiruvananthapuram

The newly launched OnePlus experience store is located at M.S. Mall, Thampanoor road, Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru: Technology brand OnePlus launched its first experience store at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday, the brand announced in a press release. Spread across 1,000 sq. ft. the new store is located at M.S. Mall on Thampanoor road.

The new launch is in line with the brand’s efforts to strengthen its offline presence and create new retail touchpoints for consumers to engage with the brand on a more intimate level, the release added.

“We are excited to launch our first-ever OnePlus experience store in Thiruvananthapuram. With this launch, we aim to provide an enhanced experience to our Thiruvananthapuram community of users looking forward to our premium retail experience as well as personally engage with our brand and get a first-hand experience of our latest technology,” said a senior OnePlus India spokesperson at the launch.

The store offers the company’s newly launched flagship products such as the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus flagship TV.

At the recently held Cloud 11 event in Delhi, the brand enhanced its portfolio with the launch of its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad along with a line of other flagship products.

OnePlus was founded by Pete Lau and Carl Pei in December 2013 as a subsidiary of Oppo. The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer launched its first smartphone, the OnePlus One in 2014. The company came to India in partnership with Amazon India. It made its offline foray through a partnership with CDIT retail chain Croma.