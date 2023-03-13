Tech icon of the week: Dharmender Khanna, AnyMind Group

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Dharmender Khanna, Country Head, AnyMind Group this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Dharmender Khanna

Dharmender Khanna has a rich 20+ year experience in retail. His expertise includes rolling out innovative marketing, communications, and promotional campaigns to capture and retain a respectable market share in a fiercely competitive market scenario. He has sustained success in executing business strategy, growth of product portfolio, and rapid enhancement of the market share by aggressively driving operations across geographies. He is effective in applying design-thinking translating into customer centric deliverables. With his versatile experience, he has significantly contributed to the growth and development of the companies he has been associated with. His forte is in enabling cross-functional leadership and driving team efforts to generate work synergies to maximize operational efficiency.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Leadership roles around emerging technology solutions

– Aligning technology to business goals Controlling inventory and working capital

– Mentor and advisor

– Implement business practice to achieve turn around growth

– Long term profitability implementing sound business



Career History & Experience

– AnyMind Group

Country Head | Jan 2022 –present

– SSIPL Retail Ltd.

Vice President- Head of Digital Transformation

April 2020- Jan 2022

Head of Brand- Lotto Sport Italy

June 2019- Jan 2022

Business Head- Sportsstation

Jun 2019- Dec 2019

– Mindler

Angel Investor

April 2020-Jan 2022

– Karvy Next

Co-founder & VP e-commerce Services

Nov 2016- May 2019

– ShopClues

Director Category Management

Jan 2016- Sep 2016

– Reliance Trends Ltd.

Category Head e-commerce (Jio B2B)

Dec 2014- Dec 2015

– HomeShop 18

Head- Fashion and Lifestyle (m-commerce Division)

Dec 2012- Dec 2014

– Fashion and You India Private Ltd.

Senior Category Manager

Jun 2010- Oct 2012

– RSH Ltd.

Head- Sourcing and Brand Manager- Umbro, Adidas

Sep 2007- May 2010

Education

– Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

EGMP, Business Administration and Management, General

2015-2016

– Blockchain Council

Certified Blockchain expert, Blockchain for Business

2018-2018

– edX Cerification, Blockchain for Business- Linux Foundation

2017-2017

Honors & Awards

– Retail Tech Icon | Phygital Retail convection | Images Retail Forum | Nov 2021

– Retail ICON of the year | UBS Forums in association with Arvind Internet Limited | March 2020

– Top Retail Minds | CMO Global at Retail & Shopping center awards | Feb 2020

– Most Influential eCommerce Professional | CMO ASIA | Feb 2019

– Indian Achiever’s Award 2020 | India achievers forum | Business leadership | March 2021

– Digital Person of the Year 2021| Transformance forums| April 2021

Skills

– Business development

– Brand management

– Competitive analysis

– Market research

– Inventory management

– Vendor and product management

– Business Planning

– Game changing Retail Technologies

– Blockchain in customer experience and supply chain

– SAAS based pay per use model

– Bigger plans on horizon

– Working on building a course on retail digital transformation and would be live soon on a major ed-tech platform.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.