QSR chain The Old Delhi enters Kanpur

Located at SGM Plaza 2 in Swaroop Nagar in Kanpur the new Old Delhi outlet is spread across 450 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain The Old Delhi launched its franchise-owned restaurant in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, recently. The outlet is located at SGM Plaza 2 in Swaroop Nagar, Kanpur and is spread across 450 sq. ft.

The target audience of the home-grown brand that serves rolls, kebabs and more are families, youth and students who enjoy Pan-Asian cuisine in various flavours.

The Old Delhi’s expansion plans include hiring of 500 employees and opening 50 new outlets across India. It plans to hire 250 employees from the economically weaker sections. Mughlai QSR chain operates on a company-owned franchise-operated model.

“The Old Delhi was founded with the mission of filling the void of authentic old Delhi style kebabs and rolls for the people living outside of Delhi. We aim to put Mughlai cuisine on the map like it’s never been before,” said directors Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya.

The duo also owns the popular QSR chain Fat Tiger, famous for momos and boba tea, the success of which promoted them to launch the Mughlai brand The Old Delhi.