ABFRL opened 3 stores at Phoenix Palladium Mumbai

The three formal apparel brands to have launched at the premium mall are Van Heusen (men), Van Heusen (women) and Allen Solly (men)

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) opened three flagship stores at Phoenix Palladium mall in Mumbai, earlier this month. The brands that have entered the mall are Van Heusen (men), Van Heusen (women) and Allen Solly (men).

The Van Heusen menswear outlet is offering formal apparel, sports apparel, footwear, and masks among other accessories.

Whereas, Van Heusen womenswear outlet is offering formal shirts and blouses, dresses, skirts, suits and accessories.

Allen Solly is offering formal shirts and trousers, t-shirts, winterwear and footwear for men at its latest outlet at Phoenix Palladium.

All three ABFRL outlets are chique and have colour coordinated inventory.

“Enjoy the expansive facade and beautiful in-store ambience coupled with superior consumer experience,” said ABFRL’s head of business development Vivek Shrivastava in a LinkedIn post.

Two weeks ago, ABFRL launched seven stores at Phoenix Citadel in Indore. The stores included Van Heusen, Van Heusen womenswear, Allen Solly, Allen Solly Junior, American Eagle, Simon Carter and Peter England. The upcoming brands at the Phoenix Citadel include Louis Philippe, Louis Philippe Sports, Reebok and Allen Solly womenswear.

Founded in 1997, ABFRL is an Indian fashion retail company headquartered in Mumbai with a network of more than 3031 stores with a presence across 25,000 multi-brand outlets.

As on March 31, 2022, ABFRL had a retail space of 9.2 million sq. ft. while generating a revenue of Rs. 8,136 crore.

Over the years, ABFRL has brought many global brands to India including The Collective, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.