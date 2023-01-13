Subway opens its first company-owned company-operated store in Punjab

The Subway store is all set to open at Sushma Capital, a high-street retail project spread across 6 acres at Zirakpur

New Delhi: Subway, a multi-national fast food retail major, has opened its first company-owned company-operated (COCO) store in Punjab at Sushma Group’s high-street retail project, Sushma Capital.

The store will be run by Subway’s master partner in India, Everstone group. Located at a high-street retail project based on European architecture located at Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, the store is close to Panchkula, and other important residential and commercial circuits.

“It is a historic day as Subway’s first COCO store opens at our European-themed high-street retail offering, Sushma Capital. It is a recent addition to the list of popular food and beverage chains like Costa Coffee, KFC, and Pizza Hut, which are functional at Sushma Capital,” said Prateek Mittal, executive director, of Sushma Group.

Launched in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and financed by Peter Buck as Pete’s Super Submarines, the fast-food restaurant franchise was rebranded as Subway in 1972. Currently, Subway has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.