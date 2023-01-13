Ikea India introduces its first external click-and-collect point in Bengaluru

Situated at Electronic City the collection point is managed by its logistic partner GATI

Bengaluru: Ikea India, the Indian arm of Swedish home furnishings major, launched its first External Collection Point for Click and Collect orders in Bengaluru’s Electronic City in partnership with logistics player GATI. Ikea Nagasandra, Ikea Hyderabad, Ikea Navi Mumbai, Ikea Worli store, and Ikea R City stores also provide the Click and Collect service with collection points at the respective locations. The Electronic City Click & Collect is the first such service by Ikea outside of its stores aimed at enhancing customer experience and enabling quick and reasonable deliveries.

“IKEA is on a journey to make home furnishing affordable and accessible to the many people of India. To reach out to the many customers, we have announced the launch of IKEA’s first External Click and Collect point at Electronic City, Bengaluru. This initiative helps our customers to access IKEA’s wide range of home furnishing products at an affordable cost,” said Caroline Aude Laurence Baillier, services experience leader of Ikea India.

“We are focused on our omnichannel expansion and currently, we are exploring several locations to expand click-and-collect services in the city,” added Baillier.

Using Click & Collect, consumers can order products online and collect them from the click and collect area closer to them. A nominal shipping fee of Rs. 200 will be charged, regardless of the size or weight of the products ordered.

Orders placed before 7 pm can be picked up the next day between 9 am and 9 pm at the external collection point at Electronic city, while those placed after 7 pm will be delivered within two days.

Customers can also return goods at the External Collection Point through Click and Collect free of cost after calling and getting confirmation from Ikea’s customer care centre.

Ikea started its e-commerce service in Bengaluru in June 2021 and opened a 400,000 sq. ft. store in Nagasandra in June 2022.

The Swedish multinational conglomerate Ikea made its debut in India with a 13-acre complex in Hyderabad in the year 2018. Recently Ingka Group, the parent company of Ikea has started the process to construct a retail destination or Ingka Centre in Noida that will be home to a large Ikea store as well as other brands from outside of the group’s stable, the company confirmed to IndiaRetailing. Read more about it here.