The Body Shop partners with Young India Foundation for social impact program Why25

To mark the National Youth Day, The Body Shop and Young India Foundation have come together with the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life

New Delhi: Ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has partnered with the Young India Foundation for the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life.

On the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated across the country on 12 January, The Body Shop India and The Young India Foundation celebrated young changemakers from every walk of public life. The personalities included Sudhanshu Kaushik, 27, founder of The Young India Foundation; Yashodhara Shinde, 21, Sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra; Diksha Singh, 24, Miss India finalist who ran for Zila Parishad elections in Jaunpur, UP and Shefali Gupta,26, program manager, Young India Foundation.

The #WHY25 initiative is aimed at creating long-term changes to make public decision-making and participation more inclusive of the young people of India. To achieve this, The Body Shop, along with Young India Foundation, will raise 2.5 million signatures for the #WHY25 petition which will urge policymakers to lower the age of candidacy in the Lok Sabha/Lower House of Parliament from the current 25 years to 21 years of age.

They will also engage with young voters to drive youth voter awareness along with supporting 25 youth-led development projects at grassroot levels by 2025.

“As a change-making beauty company which has always worked towards social and environmental impact, we believe that we have a serious responsibility towards building a better world for our future generations,” said Harmeet Singh, Vice President, of The Body Shop India.

“With our partner Young India Foundation, we are building WHY25 as a long-term, future-forward program that empowers more young people across India, to be seen and heard in public life,” she added.