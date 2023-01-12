The Bengaluru-based company has hired Amit Kriplani as its chief technology officer and Punit Aggarwal as its chief financial officer

Bengaluru: Ace Turtle, a Bengaluru-based technology-driven retail company, announced the appointment of Amit Kriplani as its chief technology officer (CTO) and Punit Aggarwal as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Commenting on the appointments, Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle said, “We are thrilled to have Amit and Punit join ace turtle’s leadership team. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale our business. I am positive that under their leadership, we will be able to take our company to new heights.”

Amit Kriplani held various leadership positions at technology-driven companies such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and Simplilearn. At Ace Turtle, he will be responsible for heading the engineering function and building innovative technology solutions to scale the businesses of its brand’s portfolio – Lee, Wrangler, Toys”R”Us, and Babies”R”Us.

“I am excited to join Ace Turtle and contribute to its success. I believe that the company’s innovative approach to transforming the business of fashion & lifestyle brands through technology has the potential to transform the industry. I look forward to being a part of that journey,” said Kriplani.

Prior to joining ace turtle, Punit Aggarwal was director of finance at Flipkart. At ace turtle, Punit will head the finance function and oversee all financial, regulatory, and investor relations activities.

“I am delighted to join the Ace Turtle team and help drive the company’s finance function as it embarks on a new phase of growth. Ace turtle has shown tremendous resilience and nimbleness to grow rapidly despite the pandemic and has set higher goals in the coming years. I look forward to contributing to the company’s efforts in that direction,” said Aggarwal.

Launched in 2014, Ace Turtle is an omnichannel commerce enabler that leverages technology to help retailers. The company has transitioned from a retail SaaS company to a technology-driven retail company.

Ace Turtle is backed by investors such as Singapore-based Vertex Ventures, the venture arm of Temasek Holdings, the Corporate Venture Fund of CapitaLand, and Rianta Capital, a Swiss venture capital firm.

Recently Ace Turtle opened two new stores, one each in Kerala and Telangana. The Wrangler store has opened at Hilite Mall in Kozhikode, Kerala and the Lee store has opened in a high street area of Karimnagar in Telangana. Read more about it here.