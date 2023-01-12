USA’s lifestyle Brand MonaB enters India

The D2C brand MonaB is kickstarting its operations in India digitally and aims to enter the offline channels by 2024 through multi-brand stores

Mumbai: USA-based lifestyle brand MonaB has made an online entry into the Indian market through its website and major marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata CLiQ and Jaypore.

Rahul and Ammrites Chaand Dhupar, the directors of MonaB said, “MonaB products are designed in the USA but manufactured 100% in India, giving the brand its distinctive identity. Our vision is to take the idea of zero waste living to each household globally through products that are high utility and a part of our daily lives.”

Although the D2C brand is kickstarting its operations in India digitally, it aims to enter offline channels by 2024 through multi-brand stores like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Iconic, etc.

MonaB offers a diverse range of products starting from Women’s bags, unisex bags, laptop sleeves, duffle bags, backpacks, placement mats, Drinkware, pet accessories, coasters, carpets, passport covers, travel bags and so on. It works on designing and manufacturing bags and lifestyle products by using recycling, up-cycling and eco-friendly practices.