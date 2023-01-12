Croma opened its latest outlets in Panipat, Lucknow and Jaipur

The Panipat store is the brand’s first in the town, the Lucknow store its fifth in the city and the one in Jaipur its third in the tourist hub

New Delhi: Consumer durables and electronics (CDE) retail chain Croma opened three outlets recently, one each in Panipat, Lucknow and Jaipur. The Panipat outlet is located at Mittal Mall, the Lucknow outlet is located on Faizabad Road, and the Jaipur outlet is located on Tonka Road.

Croma retails 6,000 products from 200 brands at 150+ stores across 40+ cities in India and claims that 98 of 100 of its stores are delivering profits as it showcases location-specific inventory.

An offline-first retailer, Croma has evolved into a successful omni-channel player offering shopping options that include both in-store and online, through its website.

Run by Infiniti Retail Ltd., a Tata Sons company, Croma was launched in 2006, as a large format specialist retail store selling multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics.

Two years after the company’s launch, Croma released its own label products.