Chai Sutta Bar expands to 14 new locations in a month

The chai franchise opened a total of 14 additional locations in Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, and Varanasi to name a few

Bengaluru: Chai Sutta Bar (CSB), a homegrown tea cafe chain has opened outlets in 14 additional locations in December 2022 alone. The new cafe locations include Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Vapi, Shimla, Ballia, Malerkotla, Jammu, Mandi, Dombivli, Gandhinagar, Mohali, Mcleodganj and Varanasi.

“We are thrilled to open these new outlets and expand our tea franchise. Our goal is to bring our delicious tea to more people and create a more convenient experience for our customers. We look forward to seeing our customers enjoy our tea and appreciate their feedback as we continue to grow our business,” said Anubhav Dubey, chief executive officer of Chai Sutta Bar.

While expanding rapidly in the local market, Chai Sutta Bar is also looking to expand its franchise business in the international market. CSB has already established a firm in the United Kingdom to foray into the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada in the coming months.

The brand’s USP is serving tea in a kulhad, mud pots that are made by potter communities, orphans, and the differently-abled hailing from below the poverty line section of society, generating employment opportunities for them.

Recently CSB has opened a new 24×7 outlet in Noida. Situated in Sector-62, near Fortis Hospital, this is the brand’s third outlet in Noida. Read more about it here.

Chai Sutta Bar Private Ltd. is a fast food and tea outlet brand founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. After launching the first outlet in Indore, the company has expanded to 450 outlets in more than 195 cities.