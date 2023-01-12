Bata store opens at Urban Square Mall, Udaipur

Apart from Bata, Urban Square Mall has signed for around 40 more brands, taking its occupancy to 100%

Mumbai: Footwear brand Bata has opened a store at Urban Square Mall situated in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The size of the store is about 2,000 sqft.

Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group said, “Bata in Udaipur has first time dedicated a whole section to Hush Puppies for women.”

Pantaloons was also among the brands to open their store at the mall.

Apart from retail stores, the mall also includes a gaming zone, a roller coaster, a six-screen theatre and many more activities for kids and families. Apart from Bata, there are around 40 more upcoming brands at the mall making it 100% occupied.

“With large departmental stores like Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons already opened and Lifestyle, Reliance Trends and Max launching shortly, Urban Square is sure to become the most sought after Lifestyle Destination in Rajasthan,” Poddar added.

“At Urban Square, we strive to offer the finest of the world to the people of Udaipur regularly. The mall is experiencing a surge in lease activity, demonstrating the area’s potential. We have a good brand mix; in the last few months, we’ve added more than 45 new brands,” Poddar said while announcing the arrival of Pizza Hut and KFC at the mall.

Urban Square Mall, sprawling over 1.8 million sq. ft. with an approximate footfall of 5,000 is a mixed-use project with a five-star hotel, service apartments, and office space. Its shopping centre will soon house leading brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, Reliance Trends and Levis among the brands.

Bhumika Group is a real estate developer in Rajasthan with a strong commercial real estate sector base. The Group also plans to expand in cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer & Delhi NCR and other Tier 2 cities.