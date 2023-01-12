Myntra ropes in Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as Brand Ambassador

The new brand ambassador of Myntra beauty, Anushka Sharma has been featured in Myntra’s new ad film

Bengaluru: Myntra has signed Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for its ‘beauty’ category. The brand has rolled out an ad film featuring the actor to promote its propositions in the beauty and personal care space.

With this ad film, the brand showcases its wide beauty portfolio which comprises leading brands and products to cater to the beauty needs of a large audience.

The core idea of the campaign ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ by Myntra is to showcase its range of 7,0000 beauty and personal care styles from over 1,400 international, domestic and D2C brands on Myntra like M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Anomaly, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials, among others.

The platform has also come up with tech innovations to provide its customers with a better shopping experience. These include a skin analyzer, product finder, beauty profile, and virtual try-on.

“Beauty is a natural extension of fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic, and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra.

“The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner,” added Balasubramanian.

“Being an avid beauty enthusiast myself, representing Myntra Beauty was a no-brainer, as it’s a platform that offers products for everyone, regardless of the stage of a shopper’s beauty journey,” said Anushka Sharma.