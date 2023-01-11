Shoppers Stop opens SS Beauty outlet in Chennai

The newly launched store is the 10th outlet of SS Beauty in the country

Bengaluru: Home-grown department store chain Shoppers Stop launched an outlet of its new format SS Beauty in Chennai. The store is situated at Phoenix Marketcity, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Chennai.

The new outlet houses top beauty brands such as M.A.C Cosmetics, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Estee Lauder, Smashbox, and Tom Ford. The store also has premium visual merchandise, tech-enabled video screens, lookbooks, elevated service stations, and beauty advisors to enhance the shopping experience.

SS Beauty is a luxury beauty store chain by Shoppers Stop. The retailer opened its first standalone beauty store of this format in Malad, Mumbai in February 2022. SS Beauty’s third exclusive retail point in Mumbai was launched in May 2022 at Oberoi Mall, which happened to be the first-ever SS beauty store to supply only Estée Lauder Companies brands.

Shoppers Stop was launched in 1991 with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Headquartered in Mumbai, the department store chain is owned by the K Raheja Corp. Spread across more than 91 department stores, the company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 139 Specialty Beauty stores, and 25 Airport doors.

In October 2022, Shoppers Stop reported a 62% increase in sales to Rs 1,270 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of the current financial year compared to the same quarter in 2021. Read more about it here.