Pansari Group focuses on expansion in the West and South

The Pansari Group will begin its foray into these markets by opening facilities in Mumbai and a prominent city in Gujarat

New Delhi: North India-based FMCG brand Pansari Group is now focusing on expanding its presence in western and southern Indian markets. The company plans to cover mid-market and upscale marketplaces in these markets. Towards this, the group is opening facilities in Mumbai and a prominent city in Gujarat, the location for which has not been specified. Subsequently, the group aims to spread its network across India.

Announcing the expansion, Shammi Agarwal, Director, Pansari Group, said, “This will help us in increasing our market potential to a new level as the industry has shown tremendous potential in recent years.”

He further added, “We recently attended the expos held in Gandhinagar and Hyderabad to engage our potential consumers in Southern and Western India in person.”

Pansari will focus on various geographic regions and create a supply-chain network for retail operations throughout India, the group said in a release. It is also building a mix-route in which the distribution of products will be easier to meet the requirements of its HoReCa customers.

The Pansari Group operates through a chain of distributors and retailers across India. It also sells its products outside the country with 21% of its sales coming from exports and the balance from domestic sources.

The company is also working on diversifying its product portfolio.

“By 2025, the FMCG market in India might reach a value of Rs 15.62 billion and we are all set to provide the best of the products to our customers while encashing on this opportunity,” Agarwal said.

A family-run business with more than 60 years of experience, the Pansari Group has a presence in FMCG and various other sectors.