Heating appliances witness 33% growth: Flipkart

Consumers are now opting for smart features such as auto-cut capability, dehumidifiers and cloth hangers on room heaters over conventional ones

New Delhi: As the winter season sets in, India witnesses an increase in the sales of heating appliances, according to Flipkart insights. In certain parts of India, winter came early which hiked the demand for smart and safe appliances.

According to Flipkart, the demand for the heating appliances segment has seen a spike of 33% during the October-December period as compared to the same period last year.

With temperatures in North India dropping low, the demand for heating appliances has reportedly increased across the country including tier-2, 3 cities and beyond, such as Arrah, Darbhanga, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Motahari, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

Flipkart said the rising demand for efficient heating appliances has also led to advancements in technology that are fostering the expansion of the market as a whole. Consumers are now opting for smart features such as auto-cut capability, dehumidifiers, and cloth hangers on room heaters over conventional ones.

Oil filled radiating heaters have become a popular choice among customers and witnessed tremendous growth of around 35-40%. There has also been an increase in energy-efficient appliances with 4-star and 5-star water geysers being preferred by customers across the country.

Hari Kumar, vice president of Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “We are witnessing a greater predisposition among consumers to buy smart heating appliances that make their lives easier while being energy efficient. This is an extension of the larger trend of greater acceptance of appliances among customers to make their lives easier.”