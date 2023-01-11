D2C lifestyle brand The Label Life appoints Garima Garg as the new CEO

Garima Garg is the third leadership hire in the past six months by The Label Life parent Goat Brand Labs

Bengaluru: The Label Life, a celebrity-styled lifestyle brand owned by Goat Brand Labs has hired Garima Garg as its new CEO from December 2022. After Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion and Breakbounce, this is the third leadership hire in the past six months at GOAT Brand Labs portfolio companies.

“We welcome Garima onboard to lead The Label Life. The Label Life is foraying into global markets and in the offline space through brand stores. With her deep experience in building global consumer brands in the lifestyle space, she has all it takes to scale The Label Life to new heights,” said Rishi Vasudev, co-founder, and CEO of Goat Brand Labs.

Prior to joining The Label Life, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. for 11 years in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales.

Sharing about her new role, Garima Garg, CEO of The Label Life said, “In my new role, I will keep focussing on expanding revenue channels and the brand’s reach to the consumers desiring contemporary fashion.”

The Label Life is a D2C brand led by industry experts Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora as its style editors. The company was acquired by Goat Brand Labs in February 2022 and has witnessed 10x growth within a year.

Founded by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Mishra in May 2021, Goat Brand Labs is an aggregator of D2C brands that invests in digitally native brands in the lifestyle space.

Some of the brands in its portfolio are The Label Life, Pepe Inner Fashion, trueBrowns, Abhishti, Neemli Naturals, NutriGlow, and Voylla.

There has been a lot going on at Goat Brand Labs, on 10 Jan IndiaRetailing reported that Goat Brand Labs has acquired gifting and lifestyle brand Chumbak. Read more about it here.