PVR Cinemas unveils 3 multiplexes in Jaipur, Bengaluru and Gurugram

Within the span of one day, PVR opened 19 screens across three locations—Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Gurugram

By Anagha R Ratna

Bengaluru: PVR Ltd, an Indian multiplex chain based in Gurgaon launched three new multiplexes with a total of 19 screens in Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Gurugram on the same day. Along with the massive opening the company announced reaching a brand-new milestone of opening 900 screens in its 25 years of journey.

The opening of these multiplexes are in accordance with its aim to operate 1,000 screens by the end of FY24, by adding 100 more screens in the next 15 months, said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director of PVR Ltd. Read about its 2023 expansion strategy here.

The new multiplex at Jaipur has 8 screens and is located at the Mall of Jaipur in Vaishali Nagar. Introducing premium screen formats like 4DX and LUXE in the state, the new property provides a seating capacity of 944 audiences.

In Gurugram, PVR has opened a 4-screen cinema at Elan Town Centre, Sector-67, which is its 12th multiplex in Haryana. With a seating capacity of 561 audiences the multiplex proffers 4K laser projection, 7.1 Dolby sound, and next-gen 3D technology.

In Bengaluru, the new 7-screen multiplex is PVR’s 17th in Karnataka. Having a seating capacity of 1,343 audiences with 4DX and PxL, the PVR is located at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Road.

With the three new multiplex launches PVR now operates 903 screens at 181 properties in 78 cities across India and Sri Lanka, the company said in a press release.

Last month, the multiplex operator launched the first Director’s Cut in South India at Rex Walk on Brigade road, Bengaluru. With a total of 243 seats in its five luxurious thematic auditoriums, the new Director’s Cut is the third of its kind in India. Read more about it here.