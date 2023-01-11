Bigbasket goes omnichannel, opens supermart in Hyderabad

Spread across 5,000 sq ft, the online grocery retailer’s first store will have automated self-checkout

By Anagha R Ratna

Bengaluru: Bigbasket, an online grocery supermarket chain, has launched its first full-fledged supermarket in Hyderabad. This large format brick-and-mortar store is spread across 5000 sq ft and stocks about 4,000 SKUs of fruits and vegetable products as well as dry groceries.

“This is not a normal supermarket as there will be no tellers to do the billing, technology will enable self-billing by customers,” said V S Sudhakar, one of the co-founders of Bigbasket while inaugurating the store. He further spoke about the plan to open more such company-owned and operated outlets in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

With the launch of Hyderabad large-scale store, the company intends to cover the top 10 cities across the country and plans to launch around 400 supermarkets to extend services to customers who are more comfortable shopping in a physical mode.

The multi-brand consumer goods retailer first tried out its self-service store concept in Bengaluru in 2021 at a number of small outlets. Bigbasket is now present in over 40 Indian cities and plans to subsequently open stores in other metro locations.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. The retailer’s B2B arm earned a total revenue of INR 1,759.5 Cr in FY22 as against INR 1,240.4 in the prior fiscal year.

In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns BigBasket. Read more about it here. Bigbasket is now run by Innovative Retail Concepts, a subsidiary of Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

In April 2022, Innovative Retail Concepts received a capital infusion of Rs 1,000 crore from its holding company as per regulatory filings.