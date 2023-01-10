D2C chutney brand Spice Story elevates Vibhor Rastogi as co-founder

Rastogi joined Spice Story in 2020 as the brand’s head of new product development and quality control

Bengaluru: Spice story, an Indian D2C chutney brand has elevated its head of new product development and quality control, Vibhor Rastogi, to cofounder and head of product development.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Spice Story was founded by Soumyadeep Mukherjee and Gayatri Gogate in 2019.

“Vibhor has shown amazing leadership skills and operates like an entrepreneur. He had hustled like a founder and never shied away from taking on the challenges that have come our (Spice Story) way. This announcement only formalises his stature. We are quite excited to have Vibhor on the board,” said Mukherjee.

She added that Rastogi has been part of the leadership team at Spice Story and has played a pivotal role in building the apt product mix and getting the flavours right since he joined the team in 2020.

Before joining Global Value Foods, the holding company of Spice Story, Vibhor worked with some leading hospitality chains such as Taj Hotels & Godrej & Boyce.

“From my end, I will keep on working on newer flavours, products, and categories as we look to expand our product offerings. We have kickstarted 2023 with increased vigour to fulfil our promise of taking India to the world again,” stated Rastogi.

Spice Story has so far raised INR 4.2 Crores in 2 rounds from Venture Catalysts, Agility Ventures, Maxar.vc & leading industry professionals.

Present in offline stores across 6 Indian cities and servicing over 23,000 pin codes via its website, Spice Story aims to grow by 25x over the next two years and is ramping up its offline footprint. The company also plans to increase its pace of new product/category introductions this year.

In November 2022, Spice Story has partnered with Jayanti Herbs and Spice for its offline expansion. Read more about it here.