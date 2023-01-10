Pacific to open premium outlet centre in Jasola

The centre will be home to discounting stores of bridge-to-luxury labels including GAS, Diesel, Superdry, Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers, Quicksilver, Roxy, Kenneth Cole, Paul, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein

New Delhi: Pacific Group is readying to open doors to its first outlet centre in Jasola that would be home to discount stores of brands including Superdry, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein among other labels.

“It will be a premium outlet centre,” said Abhishek Bansal, executive director of Pacific Group which operates several malls in Delhi and in Dehradun.

The 300,000-sq. ft. mall will be in close proximity to Jasola-Shaheen Bagh area, famous for its outlet stores of Puma, Biba, Adidas, Skechers, Being Human and FabIndia among dozens of other brands.

“Jasola is already famous for outlet stores, but our mall will be an experience centre of outlet stores of premium brands and a lot of them will be bridge-to-luxury brands,” Bansal said.

For example, Reliance Brands will open an outlet store format The Tank that will sell discounted products of Steve Madden, GAS, Diesel, Superdry, Brooks Brothers, Quicksilver, Roxy, Kenneth Cole, Paul & Shark and Ermenegildo Zegna among dozens of other labels from the Reliance Brands’ stable.

Similarly, The Collective from Aditya Birla Group will sell brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Hackett, Ted Baker among other global labels.

Bansal said his group decided to turn the mall into a premium outlet centre since it is located between the prominent malls in Noida including the Mall of India and the south Delhi malls of Select Citywalk and DLF Avenue in Saket.

“We could not have competed with the malls in Noida and Saket with our 3 lakh sq ft mall,” he said. “So, we decided to turn it into a premium outlet centre that will cater to both Noida and South Delhi.”