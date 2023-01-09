The first project to plough back the proceeds of Good Giving Water entails the installation of filtration systems to make bore-well water potable for underprivileged households in the two cities

Mumbai: Good Flippin’ Burgers, a Mumbai and Delhi burger brand has ventured into purpose-led products, by launching Good Giving Water through their initiative – Good Giving Living.

Commenting on the launch of Good Giving Water, Viren D’Silva, Co-founder, Good Flippin’ Burgers®, said: “Over the past few years, the consumer mindset has seen a sea change in its awareness and concern for sustainability. As part of our ‘internal vision’ board, we at GFB, have always been mindful of the sustainability of our products and processes, and now we want to take it a step further.”

Bottles of Good Giving Water are available at the Good Flippin’ Burgers stores at Rs. 40 for 500ml.

Good Flippin’ Burgers was launched in 2019 in Mumbai. The burger brand currently has a total of 21 outlets across Mumbai and Delhi with a headcount of more than 250 employees. With 14 stores across Mumbai, the brand has made inroads in Delhi this month with 7 new outlets. The brand also announced a fresh round of funding amounting to USD 1 million earlier this year.