CKC Group of Jewellers enters perfume business

Bengaluru: C. Krishniah Chetty, a Bengaluru-based 150-year-old heritage luxury jeweller, has entered the perfume segment with Rare Scents. The perfume will be available in five distinct fragrances – Adamas, Beryl, Corundum, Platinum and Aurum in 50 ml and 100ml bottles, priced at Rs 3,999 and above. The perfumes are a combination of essential oils with real 24-karat gold.

They will be available online and across all showrooms of C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers.

“For a luxury jeweller like C. Krishniah Chetty, a brand extension like luxury perfumes was thought of as a good brand fit. We wanted to create the first luxury perfume brand from India that could compete with any international brand. And finally, we have Rare Scents infused with real 24-karat gold flakes,” Chaitanya V Cotha, executive director, of C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, said.

CK Group has been experiencing good business, especially since Diwali. “This year could easily rank as the best Diwali of the last three years. The sales are way better than pre-covid, 2021 – 2022 will be the highest in terms of revenue in the 150 Year history of C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers. We expect 100% more revenue during October – Dec 2022,” Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director, of Karnataka based-jewellery chain C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers had said to IndiaRetailing in an interview in October. Read the full interaction here.