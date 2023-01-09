Puma opens store at World Street, Faridabad

Spread across 5,159 sq. ft., the store spans three floors

New Delhi: Puma, German multinational sportswear and athleisure brand, has opened a store at the World Street in Faridabad. This has further strengthened the shopping destination’s retail portfolio. Puma has leased 5,159 sq. ft. of retail space to the global athletic brand.

Located at London Street within World Street, the store occupies the basement, ground floor, first floor, and second floor. Beginning 6 January, the store will offer 60% off*(T&C apply) for a week to celebrate the launch.

“We are delighted to have PUMA with us on World Street. With our continually expanding network of brand partners, we are focused on offering a great mix of premium retail brands to shoppers and visitors here,” said Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, Omaxe Ltd.

“We hope that the launch of this sportswear brand will appeal to fashion and fitness-conscious consumers, thus strengthening our retail portfolio. Besides, we constantly endeavour to create a seamless experience for our partners and the growing base of brand-conscious consumers,” he added.

With over 250 operational stores, World Street has an array of stores including local, domestic, and international brands from apparel, footwear, and consumer electronics to restaurants, entertainment zones, etc. Some of the fashion brands include Red Tape, Liberty, Affinity Express, COBB, Kyra- apparel and accessories, Jockey, and First Cry.

The architecture and ambience of World Street are inspired by the world-renowned shopping destinations of London, Paris, Portugal, Athens, and Amsterdam. World Street allows consumers to explore a wide range of brands in one place.