MR.DIY launches its 100th store at Inorbit Mall, Vashi

The new outlet, which is spread across 4,850 sqft, is MR.DIY’s 5th store in the Navi Mumbai region

Mumbai: MR.DIY, a leading home improvement retailer, celebrated the opening of its 100th store at the Inorbit Mall at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on 6 January 2023.

The new outlet, which is spread across 4,850 sq. ft., is the company’s fifth store in the Navi Mumbai region and 100th in India. It brings the total number of stores worldwide to over 2,500.

In a statement, Maneesh Sharma, CEO MR.DIY India, said, “We look forward to continuing to grow and serve our communities in India through the unique and useful range of everyday products along with the quality at ‘Always Low Prices’. With over 15,000 SKU offerings in ten categories namely household, hardware, electrical, car accessories, furnishing, stationery, sports, toys, gifts, computer accessories, fashion accessories and cosmetics, there is always something for everyone.”

Speaking about the choice of location for the 100th store, Anish Panjari, GM BD & Projects Mr DIY India, added, “It is obvious that we would like to be present where the customers like to shop again and again. That’s why we chose Inorbit Mall, Vashi (which has a footfall between 18,000 to 30,000). This is one of the top malls where every brand likes to have its business.”

Speaking about the plans to go omni-channel, Maneesh Sharma, said, “In the near future, we will definitely go for it. It’s a way to survive in the retail industry. Brick and mortar is doing good for us and then we’ll definitely go for omnichannel as well.” He added that there are plans to open more stores during an interaction with IndiaRetailing.

Speaking about the categories that were among the top in terms of sales for MR DIY Sharma said, “Households, jewellery and cosmetics and furnishings are the top three but even car accessories, toys, stationary are picking up.”

The CEO further spoke about the supply chain infrastructure of MR.DIY stating, “If you have these number of stores, your warehouse has a critical role to play and ensure that the supply chain is intact. It’s good that we have around 1,000 stores in other countries as we are taking the learnings from them and applying them in India as well.”

The 100th store of MR.DIY showcases a variety of collections across 10 major categories including household, hardware, electrical, car accessories, furnishing, stationery and among others. In India, MR.DIY has more than 100 stores across 44 cities and 12 states.