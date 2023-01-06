McDonald’s opens Shimla’s first ‘Experience of the Future’ restaurant

The new outlet of McDonald’s is situated at Ritz Building, Khata Khatoni, near Christ Church

Bengaluru: McDonald’s, a multinational fast-food chain launched a new ‘Experience of the Future’ outlet in Shimla. Located at Ritz Building, Khata Khatoni, near Christ Church it is the first ‘Experience of the Future’ store of the state.

“This ‘Experience of the Future’ restaurant is equipped with digital kiosks for self-ordering. Customers can avail table service and enjoy a warm and welcoming restaurant environment while indulging in McDonald’s hospitality, enabled by guest experience leader,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

‘Experience of the Future’ is a concept launched in 2017 to put the brand in the realm of technology and convenience. Through this initiative, McDonald’s succeeded in upgrading and renovating its restaurants which will provide a modern dining experience to customers. Under this format, customers will be able to order food using touchscreen kiosks and will get tableside food delivery as well.

Headquartered in Chicago, McDonald’s Corporation is an American-based multinational fast food chain, founded in 1940 as a restaurant operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald.

McDonald’s restaurants in the North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. The brand owns over 150 restaurants across the North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people.

Recently McDonald’s India – North and East collaborated with MTV, India’s youth entertainment brand to launch McDonald’s global flagship IP – i’m lovin’ it Live in India. Read more about it here.