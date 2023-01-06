Kerala fashion house Milan Design launches ‘Masterpiece by Milan’

The three-storied showroom is situated near MG Road, Metro pillar 700, Kochi

Bengaluru: Milan Design, a designer boutique group based in Kochi launched its third showroom in the city, ‘Masterpiece by Milan’ on 5 January. Located near MG Road, Metro pillar 700, the store is dedicated to exclusive salwar suits, stated brand director Kevin Padickal in a press conference.

The 3-storied showroom is separated into un-stitched, semi-stitched, and ready-to-wear sections. “They have a vibrant salwar collection at affordable prices. Everything from salwar suits for weddings to casual and everyday wear, they have a wide range of selections,” said Rachel Jagan, PR manager, Social PR.in.

Milan Design’s first store was launched in 2010 and is situated in Habeeb Towers, Shenoys, Ernakulam. In response to the rising demand for Milan’s design couture in Kerala, the company launched another store ‘Made by Milan’ in 2021 that is solely dedicated to ready-to-wear bridal ensembles.

“Fashion is not about brands. It’s about creating your own style and carrying it off elegantly. We believe everybody is a fashionista in their own sense. That is why we strive to bring beautiful, happy designs and make fashion accessible and affordable to all,” said Sherly Regimon, CEO of Milan Design.

Milan Design was founded by Sherly Regimon in the year 2010. It was this company that introduced Silver Zari in Kerala and extended its design experiments by bringing rose gold and cinnamon gold into the bridalwear segment.