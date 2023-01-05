Chaigram launches ‘The Calcutta Street Food’ at Howrah

The newly launched restaurant is the eighth outlet of Chaigram in and around Kolkata

Bengaluru: Chaigram, a food and beverages company launched its eighth outlet ‘The Calcutta Street Food’ at Avani Riverside Mall, Howrah in West Bengal. The brand’s other seven outlets are all spread around Kolkata.

The start-up launched its 7th outlet in Kolkata, opposite to Acropolis Mall last month and six months ago Chaigram opened its 6th outlet “The 99 Thali Shop by Chaigram “, at 6 Russel street, Kolkata.

“The Dream remains to open a total of 100 outlets in and around Calcutta,” Arun Kumar Mukherjee, a mentor, and co-founder of Chaigram declared in a Tweet.

Speaking about the latest outlet, Shayani Singha, co-founder, and chief operating officer of Chaigram, said, “The concept here is to incorporate the famous street food of Calcutta into the modern mall world. Customers will get all the old and classic Calcutta Street Food delicacies here which all crave for.”

“After the Chaigram’s 99 thali concept, the desire was to bring the best of Kolkata’s street food and along with proper hygiene, sell it through malls. That desire finally became reality on the 31st of December when we finally launched the Calcutta Street food store,” stated Arun Kumar Mukherjee.

The Kolkata-based eatery chain Chaigram was founded in 2020 with only six employees. Today the team has more than 80 people from all domains. Last year, the company also started India-wide distribution of its 30-second instant teas and other beverages.