‘At least two perfumes for every Indian’s consideration’, says Shivam Sood, CEO, Perfume Lounge

Perfume Lounge sold 1200 perfumes in just three months since its launch in November 2022. But the brand wants to enter the wardrobe of every Indian. CEO Shivam Sood shares the brand’s ambitious plans

By Bhavishya Bir

The fragrance industry has experienced significant growth in the past few years as people have started to consider fragrance as an important aspect of their overall look. From being $29.8 billion in it touched a size of $50.85 billion in 2022.

There has been an increase in the number of players too.

Still, there is room for growth. “The industry can only grow when there is a cultural change in how the target group perceives perfume as a product,” said Shivam Sood, CEO, Perfume Lounge, a new entrant in the perfume business that has a larger purpose of not just growing the business the size of the market as well.

Perfume Lounge hence is targeting at everyone from first time users to mature users.

Scent of Success

Launched in November 2022 by industry experts Perfume Lounge launched four successful brands–Taboo, Noww, Designer Club, and Gin & Tonic, which recorded a 100% growth month-on-month. Currently, the brand is going upwards with a sale of Rs 6 lakhs per month and this number is expected to increase in the coming months.

The four products, two each for women and men have been created for all types of audiences. “While NOWW and Taboo cater to a slightly mature audience with a subtle taste for their fragrances, Gin & Tonic and Designer Club is for the more expressive and experimental youth that doesn’t shy away from wearing their style and persona up their sleeves,” said Shivam Sood, CEO of Perfume Lounge.

The brand’s product lines Gin & Tonic for women and Designer Club for men sold approximately 1,200 products in just two to three months after the launch.

“The message and the personalities that these products endorse is something we feel connected well with the audiences. Our fresh take on what’s relevant to the current generation is something that stuck a chord with the consumer and that’s what they appreciated about the brand,” said Sood.

Retail plans

Currently, the Perfume Lounge retails through Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, FirstCry, and Smytten along with its exclusive website.

To reach a wide audience with its online platform, the brand is in the process of setting up a wide network of touchpoints that will enable a memorable offline experience for the consumer.

“This will be achieved with a host of in-shop experience zones at renowned retail outlets and super stores, and also with a network of self-help kiosks placed strategically to reduce the distance of a consumer from our products and to reach out to the maximum locations possible,” said Sood.

Perfume Lounge aims to open more than 100 stores across India, including kiosks in major malls.

Future goals

The brand is also planning to expand further by launching two new lines in the coming months – Club Noir and Syndicate. “The initial lines were for the experimentalists who are yet to experience the category and find their scents. The coming lines will be for a more mature audience who has a good understanding of their fragrance needs and now seek high-quality products,” explained Sood.

It seems like the brand has bigger plans for the upcoming years as it is launching several new lines. According to the CEO, the brand wants to have a portfolio, wide enough that can offer at least two perfumes for the consideration set of every Indian, regardless of body, price, location, or style preferences.