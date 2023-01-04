Monrow shoes inaugurates its 50th offline store

Homegrown women’s footwear brand Monrow opens its latest outlet at the multi-brand retail store, Shoppers Stop

New Delhi: Homegrown women’s footwear brand, Monrow inaugurates its 50th outlet at the multi-brand retail store, Shoppers Stop. It will now be available at 16 new locations.

CCA, MD and CEO of Shoppers Stop, Venu Nair acknowledged the partnership saying, “Monrow fits in well as a brand for our premium consumers. We are excited to see our partnership with Monrow strengthen and see them enter more doors at Shoppers Stop.”

Monrow promotes conscious fashion, as it produces vegan and cruelty-free products using fewer chemicals. The use of cruelty-free products in relation to the fashion industry, and the use of vegan and cruelty-free products helps to reduce carbon footprint.

The footwear brand has a sturdy online presence as its available on various online shopping platforms including Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, Ajio, Tata CLiQ, etc.

Apart from having an online presence, the brand also has its physical presence in Shoppers Stop, Centro, Reliance Trends, and with establishments in cities such as Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Aurangabad and Siliguri.

Commenting on the achievement, Veena Ashiya, Founder and CEO, Monrow

Shoes and Accessories said, “Over the past five years, we have seen tremendous growth and refinancing that serves as jet fuel. Tier Two is one of the most important markets for us. With Shoppers Stop we expect to reach Genz and Millennial audiences delighted with Vegan Comfortable shoes. We envision a strong presence in metropolitan cities as well as emerging tier-2 cities like Lucknow, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Jaipur”

According to a press release by the brand, “The Indian footwear market is valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2022 to 2028. Monrow aims at opening 150 stores and is expected to grow three times in the next financial year. According to Invest India’s report ‘India’s non-leather shoe industry’, this sector in India is projected to grow eightfold by 2030. India’s non-leather shoe industry is expected to exceed $6 billion by 2024.”

Monrow Shoes is a homegrown conscious women’s footwear brand dedicated to the millennials and GenZ. Launched in 2016 and expanded nationally in 2019, led by Veena Ashiya.