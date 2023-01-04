Metro Brands unveils Fitflop store in Mumbai

The new store will display the latest biomechanically engineered footwear by the UK-based lifestyle and wellness footwear brand FitFlop

Mumbai: Metro Brands Ltd., the retail footwear chain, has announced the opening of FitFlop store at Palladium Mall, Mumbai. The new Fitflop store will display the brand’s latest biomechanically engineered footwear.

“We are delighted to introduce our consumers in Mumbai to the international FitFlop experience. It is one of the many milestones in India for the brand and we look forward to making the globally loved wellness footwear brand more accessible to the Indian consumer,” said Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Ltd.

FitFlop will showcase some of its key footbed technologies including Dynamicush, iQushion, and Microwobbleboard, across collections such as Lulu, Gracie, Rumba, and more. The flagship store offers FitFlop toe-post sandals, trainers, and metallic ballerinas along with the new range of clogs and boots.

Metro Brands entered a strategic partnership with the UK-based lifestyle and wellness footwear brand FitFlop last year to distribute all its footwear in India and strengthen its presence across the country. The country’s first FitFlop store was launched at Express Mall in Chennai in May 2022.

Other than the two exclusive brand outlets, FitFlop India is also available in 130+ multi-brand outlets and online marketplaces. Launched in 2007, the well-being footwear brand offers a wide range of footwear options including sandals, loafers and more.