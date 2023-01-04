MetaMan acquires Drip Project for 1 million US Dollars

Drip Project Co-founders – Harsh Maskara will join MetaMan as a Co-founder and Rohit Golia will join as a member of Board of Advisors

Bengaluru: MetaMan, India’s first men’s jewellery brand co-founded by Anil Shetty and Raunak Samdaria, and mentored by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, announced the acquisition of new-gen luxury jewellery brand Drip Project for USD 1 million.

Co-founders of Drip Project, Harsh Maskara and Rohit Golia says “It’s been a fruitful journey full of learnings and with Metaman stepping in, we hope to continue leading the space from the front.”

Drip Project Co-founders – Harsh Maskara will join as a Co-founder of Metaman and Rohit Golia will join Metaman as a member of Board of Advisors.

Talking about the acquisition, Anil Shetty, Co-Founder of MetaMan says “This acquisition diversifies our businesses and extends our footprint, opening the door to greater growth and innovation across the enterprise, he said. In the new year, MetaMan plans to introduce over 100 new products ranging from brooches to sneaker accessories and many more.”

Founded in 2021, Drip Project is an Indian-based brand that draws inspiration from multiple cultures showcasing a wide variety of handcrafted jewellery.

MetaMan is India’s first exclusive men’s jewellery brand. It has fashioned diverse designs for young, modern men in a wide range of collections.