Iconic Fashion expands offline presence, opens store in Ludhiana

The new outlet of Iconic Fashion is located at MDB Mall, Ludhiana

Bengaluru: Iconic Fashion, a homegrown multi-brand fashion retail chain has strengthened its retail presence with the opening of a new outlet at MDB Mall, Ludhiana.

Iconic Fashion was founded in 2013 with its first store in Delhi that housed 8 brands. Soon the portfolio widened to 130 out of which 80+ brands are international. The company houses International brands like GANT, True Religion, DKNY, Elle Paris, Bugatti, Antony Morato, Matinique, Kendall + Kylie, etc.

Recently, in November 2022, the brand opened an outlet in the textile hub of Surat in Gujarat. The 22,000 sq. ft. store is located at the Kalp Business Centre, Athwa, Surat. Read more about it here.

Iconic stores offer an opulent shopping experience across 17 stores in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, and Udaipur.