Kurkure launches sub-brand Kurkure Playz

New Delhi: Pepsico-owned Snack brand Kurkure has launched a new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz. The brand has been launched will be available in two variants Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and Kurkure Playz Pastax across all leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms in the country. It is backed by Kurkure Puffcorn, which has enjoyed a rapid growth rate over the last few years.

Kurkure Playz Puffcorn is available in four pack sizes priced at Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 respectively while Kurkure Playz Pastax will be available in three pack sizes priced at Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20.

“The launch of Kurkure Playz allows our iconic brand to tap into the rapidly growing soft texture snacks and expand its product format. Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and Kurkure Playz Pastax will help us create differentiation and build taste superiority in the category. In true Kurkure style, its light texture will encourage the consumer to take a lighter approach to life, no matter what the situation is,” Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said.

Kurkure Playz has been unveiled with a new television campaign ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign. The brand will also be brought to life with a 360-degree surround campaign.

Kurkure, developed in India, has built a strong connection with consumers across the country. It is one of the eight brands in Pepsico India’s portfolio. Other than India, the brand is manufactured and sold in various countries including UAE, Canada, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.