National: SUGAR Cosmetics, one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India, has recently appointed Nirav Jagad as Chief People Officer (CPO). As the CPO, Jagad’s responsibilities will include overseeing all aspects of SUGAR’s talent and culture initiatives. He will be responsible for driving strategic and transformational results while working closely with the leadership of the company and its diverse cross-functional team across India.

With a track record of 19 years, Jagad will lead a people-first agenda to further drive employee empowerment, growth and retention, while remaining committed to SUGAR’s key business drivers and values.

Before this, Jagad was a part of the leadership team of Nykaa. He has also been a part of companies such as Randstad, Cerebrus Consultants, and IL&FS. Also, he has been an advisor to assist early-stage startups with scaling.

“We are excited to have a seasoned professional like Nirav on board with us and this underwrites our commitment to making SUGAR one of the best places to build careers at,” said Vineeta Singh, Co-founder, and CEO, of SUGAR Cosmetics.

“With extensive experience in talent acquisition and people operations, Nirav will work closely with the leadership to shape the overall organizational culture and talent pool in the company,” she added.

Nirav Jagad, Chief People Officer, SUGAR Cosmetics said, “During these exciting times, supporting SUGAR’s employees and prioritizing a strong, inclusive culture is more important than ever. I look forward to working closely with Vineeta Singh, Kaushik Mukherjee, the leadership team and our people team to help SUGAR seize this outsized opportunity and create sustained value for our workforce, consumers, partners and investors.”