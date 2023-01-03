Domino’s Pizza opens its first drive-through restaurant in East

The new outlet of Domino’s Pizza is located at Symphony Mall, Bhubaneswar

Bengaluru: Domino’s Pizza, a multinational pizza company has launched a new outlet at Symphony Mall, Bhubaneswar which happens to be the brand’s first drive-through restaurant in the Eastern side of the country, stated Suddhasheel Choudhury, Deputy General Manager/ Regional Business Development head, East India at Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), an Indian food service company holds the master franchise rights for Domino’s Pizza in India. The company launched the first Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Delhi in January 1996 and currently operates more than 1,701 outlets for Domino’s Pizza.

In November last year, JFL reported a near-10% jump in the second-quarter profit as people dined out more following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Recently Domino’s Pizza opened its second outlet in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand at Tapovan, and a new outlet in Bhubaneswar at Nandankanan road. Read more about it here.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Domino’s Pizza is a multinational pizza restaurant chain founded by Tom Monaghan and James Monaghan in 1960. Today the brand extended its global reach to include more than 90 international markets serviced by over 19,500 stores.