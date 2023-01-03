Malls benefit from early ‘end of season’ sales

Shopping centres experienced high footfalls and crowds even during weekdays in the last few days of December with brands announcing their End of Season Sales

New Delhi: As 2022 drew to a close, many brands added to the consumers’ festive cheer by announcing their end of season sales early. This bode well for shopping centres, which experienced massive footfall even during weekdays in the last week of December as crowd poured in, in a celebratory mood. From 20-60% off to half-price sales and Buy 1 Get 1 Free, brands across the country began offering great discounts to its customers in the last week of December 2022.

Retailers have advanced the annual mega sales season by almost two weeks this year. Generally, all global and local brands follow the norm of conducting sales in the first or second week of January.

With the winter season and winter wear sale coinciding this year, winter apparel and accessories are literally flying off shelves with many retailers, thanks to the huge discounts on them.

Who’s offering what

Fashion brands like Nautica, American eagle, The Body shop, Jaypore, Ritu kumar, Marks & Spencer, Vero Moda, Guess, Mango, Iconic, Massimo Dutti, Charles and Keith, H&M, Rosso Brunello, Forever new, Hidesign, Rareism, Lacoste and Beverly Hills Polo Club are offering up to 50% off to its customers.

A few brands like Bath and Body Works, Aldo, Aldo Accessories and Global Desi Girl are going all out this season by offering flat 50% off on everything in the store.

Other brands like Sunglass hut, Navyasa, Ancestry Stories Retold, Melorra, Ted baker, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Yamamay and Skechers are offering up to 40% discounts on their entire collections.

Similarly, there are brands that are offering flat 40% off on its stores, like Woods, Forever 21, Harley Davidson on winter clothing, Adidas, Geox and Puma.

More brands that are offering discounts to its customers are:

Ayurvedic beauty brand Kama ayurveda is offering a surprise gift over shopping of ₹5,500

Skincare, haircare and makeup brand The Body Shop is offering Buy one Get One Free offer

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo is offering discounts on fleece jackets, puffer jackets, jeans and among other items.

Venus footsteps is offering discounts on selective range

Marks & Spencer is offering flat 25% off winter wear

Meena Bazaar is hosting its annual sale, offering flat 25% off on entire store

Footwear brand Kala Niketan is offering flat 30% off

Clothing brand Gant is offering buy 1 get 30% off, buy 2 get 40% off and 20% off on winter wear

Sports brand Decathlon is offering upto 60% off

Jewellery brand Swarovski is offering upto 30% off

Footwear and accessories brand Charles and Keith is offering upto 30% off

Formal Apparel brand Van Heusen is offering buy one get one free on selective range

Fashion Apparel brand Allen Solly is offering buy 2 get 2 free on its selective range

Lingerie brand Yamamay is offering buy 1 get 20% off, buy 2 get 30% off and buy 3 get 40% off

Demi fine jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali is offering upto 30% off

Japanese sportswear brand Asics is offering upto 30% off

Clothing brand U.S. Polo Assn. is offering buy 2 get one free on selective range

With temperatures dipping as soon as sales hit the stores this year, malls witnessed a high footfall, not just on weekends but also on weekdays. In stores like Zara and Decathlon, there was no room for air. This was the scenario on a Wednesday afternoon. The crowds and the attractive ‘end of season’ sale offers left shoppers breathless. With the offers continuing into the New Year, brands and shopping centres alike are hoping that the shopping frenzy goes on.