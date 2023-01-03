How Alia Bhatt’s kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma is using content to steer the future generations towards sustainability. Excerpts from an email interview with business head Iffat Haider Jivan…

New Delhi: Ed-a-Mamma is a sustainable kids wear brand that offers a series of products, designed to help put the planet first and build a conscious generation. The brand was launched by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in 2020. In an email interview with Images Business of Fashion Iffat Haider Jivan, the brand’s business head, discussed sustainable clothing for kids in India

followed by growth and expansion plans of the brand.

How was Ed-a-Mamma born?

Alia (Bhatt) has always been conscious of the environment and has been promoting conservation through her NGO Co-Exist for a while now. She wanted to take this idea forward by inculcating in children, a love for the planet. We identified a gap in the kids wear segment and Ed-a-Mamma was launched as a sustainable kids wear brand.

Ed-a-Mamma is strongly content-driven and pegged on story telling. Our aim is to constantly talk to kids and their parents about an alternate lifestyle that is sustainable. Kids are the flag bearers of the future and through our clothing line we aim to raise a new generation of mini planeteers.

What sets it apart from its competition?

Ed-a-Mamma is a conscious clothing brand. Our entire range of apparel is made of natural fibres and responsibly sourced. When we think of sustainable clothing, the first thing that comes to mind is expensive clothing in subtle hues. We have broken this stereotype by making Ed-a-Mamma accessible to a wider consumer base. Our range of apparel is vibrant and fun for kids with our signature prints. We work on a larger scale and are able to pass the benefits of the same to our consumers.

How do you incorporate sustainability into the garments?

All our garments are made from natural fibres, our buttons are made of wood, coconut shells and are plastic free, dyes used are AZO free and completely safe for children. We do not use plastic in any form through the entire manufacturing process, our packaging is made of corn starch and is home biodegradable.

Furthermore, our tags have bookmarks that can be used by children, every garment has a little potli made of recycled fabric that has a seedball with instructions on how to plant a tree.

In addition, we work with SEDEX-approved factories and ensure that fair trade practices are adopted. Last year, we launched a line of green denims that have zero liquid discharge and the chemicals used are safe for the environment. Sustainability is at the core of Ed-a-Mamma.

What have been the biggest hurdles you have faced so far?

Last year, when due to a shortage of cotton yarn, we faced challenges in sourcing fabric at reasonable prices. Our sourcing team however worked hard and optimised the supply chain to maintain costs.

Tell us about retail strategy.

Ed-a-Mamma is pegged on story telling. Being a content driven brand we have always used this as our USP along with our product range to constantly engage with our audience. We have a free give away every month that is engaging and fun for kids. We work on more width and currently have 1600 + options as a part of our range.

Given that India is a price-sensitive market, what challenges do you foresee?

We have always been clear that Ed-a-Mamma needs to be brand that is accessible to a wider consumer base. Our range starts at Rs 499 and is well-priced. We do not take an up charge for being sustainable and that has helped scale up the brand in a short span of time. The fluctuations in yarn prices are a major challenge we face.

Where do you see the brand in the next 5 years?

We have a vision to make Ed-a-Mamma a one-stop-shop for both mums and kids. We aim to target mums from conception till the kids reach their teens. We are launching new categories and exploring newer markets.

