JOY Personal Care launches #JustEmpowerOne campaign for Acid Attack Survivors

For every click of support on its campaign microsite, Joy will donate Rs.1 towards the empowerment of acid attack survivors

Mumbai: Joy Personal Care, a homegrown, Indian skincare brand has launched the #JustEmpowerOne under the aegis of RSH Global Private Ltd. to support acid attack survivors and also inspire other organisations to come on board.

Under this campaign, the brand will donate Rupee 1 for every click on its campaign microsite. The brand has partnered with the Atijeevan Foundation to understand the needs of acid attack victims and significantly impact their lives.

The funds collected from this initiative will be handed over to Atijeevan Foundation and will be used for the benefit of acid attack survivors.

To promote the campaign, the brand has also partnered with social media platforms like ShareChat and MOJ.

As the first step of solidarity, Joy hired Pampa Das, an acid attack survivor as an executive for its e-commerce department.

Pampa Das said, “I appreciate Joy’s vision and am thrilled to be working with the organization. I am happy that they are giving this issue a voice and I am glad to see the campaign garnering support from across the country. I wish everyone would do their part in accepting and empowering those in need. The world would be a better place for it.”