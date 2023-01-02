Popeyes unveils new store in BTM Layout, Bengaluru

The newly launched Popeyes store is the fried chicken brand’s ninth outlet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Popeyes, an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants launched a new outlet at BTM Layout in Bengaluru. The brand is brought in the country by Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which has launched nine outlets in Bengaluru in the span of one year.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. (JFL), the owner of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, launched the first restaurant/flagship store of Popeyes in India in January 2022. The flagship store is located at Koramangala in Bengaluru. read more about it here. JFL also opened two more Popeyes restaurants in Bengaluru on New BEL Road and in Kammanahalli soon after its entry into India.

“We are excited to introduce the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brand to chicken-loving Indian consumers. We are confident that Popeyes will not only delight guests but also strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL’s leadership in the QSR domain,” said Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. during the brand’s launch in Koramangala.

Popeyes’ other Bengaluru outlets are situated at HSR Layout, Chandra Layout, Basaveshwara Nagar, RT Nagar, and Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway.

Headquartered in Miami, Popeyes was founded in 1972 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Al Copeland, and has been one of America’s fastest-growing Chicken brands. It has over 3,500 restaurants in over 25 countries.