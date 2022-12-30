Style Up arrives in Ahmedabad with its first store in the city

Style Up from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is a fashion brand offering affordable on-trend apparel and accessories

Ahmedabad: Aditya Birla Group-led fashion brand Style Up recently opened its first store in Ahmedabad. The value fashion store is located at Sola Solaris. The news was shared by Ekta Saran, VP Brand Head Style Up, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. “Kem Cho, Ahmedabad? Presenting our very first StyleUp store in Ahmedabad – Sola Solaris,” she shared in a Linkedin post.

Style Up from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. offers a wide range of economical menswear, womenswear, kidswear along with a variety of accessories including footwear, sling bags, tote bags, etc. Launched in 2019, it mostly operates large-size stores between 6,000 and 8,000 sq. ft. Style Up is one of the newest in ABFRL with a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Indiaretailing earlier reported that Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd experienced an impressive jump in revenue, which is up by 44% to Rs.2,987 crore. The company reported a threefold jump in the net profit to Rs.196.80 crore for the third quarter that ended December 202, an official statement highlighted. Read more about it here.

In addition to Style Up, ABFRL has a range of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England along with the fast fashion store brand Pantaloons.