Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens new store at Forum Mall, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, an Indian jewellery group, recently inaugurated its new showroom in Bengaluru. The new showroom is located at the Forum Mall, Prestige Falcon City, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. Now they have over 14 stores across the city.

The showroom was inaugurated by Roopa D Moudgil IPS, IGP in the presence of Filsor Babu, Karnataka Regional head of Malabar Gold and Diamonds among other members of the management.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s email seeking comment on the new showroom opening.

Headquartered in Kozhikode, Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, an Indian business conglomerate. Founded in 1993 by M. P. Ahammed, the company today runs more than 270 showrooms across 10 countries.

The jewellery retailer registered a 35% growth in revenue at Rs 30,000 crore in FY22 and has set a target of Rs 45,000 crore in revenue in FY23.

