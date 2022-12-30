Lavie opens new store in Palm Mall Korba, Chhattisgarh

The store is the brand’s third new outlet to open this month

Bengaluru: Lavie, an Indian accessories brand has opened its third store of the month at Palm Mall Korba, Chhattisgarh. The brand has been steadily expanding its retail presence with the addition of stores in various parts of the country the brand said in a statement.

The brand has announced the opening of another store at DD Mall, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on the same day.

Lavie declined to comment on IndiaRetailing’s inquiry about the new store opening in Chattisgarh.

Lavie is an in-house brand launched by Bagzone, which is a sister company of Samsonite. Founded in 2010, the brand has exclusive stores across major cities and retails in two-tier cities through Bagzone stores, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central, and other leading handbag retail chains across India.

Lavie is also available on e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart.

The brand signed Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador in 2018. Lavie has also entered the ethical and sustainable fashion market with the launch of its digital-first brand ‘Qisa’ in the Indian market.