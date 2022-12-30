Reliance snaps confectionery brand Lotus Chocolate in yet another move in its ambitious FMCG push

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. will acquire 65,48,935 equity shares of Lotus representing 51% of the paid-up equity share capital from the current promoter and promoter group of Lotus at a price per share of Rs. 113.00 aggregating to Rs. 74 crore

Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), is set to acquire a 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, and has already made an open offer to acquire upto 26% stake in the company.

According to a definitive agreement signed by both companies, RCPL will acquire 65,48,935 equity shares of Lotus representing 51% of the paid-up equity share capital from the current promoter and promoter group of Lotus at a price per share of Rs. 113.00 aggregating to Rs. 74 crore. The agreement has the buy-in from Lotus Chocolate promoters Prakash P Pai, Ananth P Pai, and other members of the promoter group.

The parties have also executed a shareholder’s agreement governing certain inter-se rights and obligations. RCPL would make a Public Announcement to the public shareholders of LOTUS to acquire up to 33,38,673 equity shares of LOTUS representing 26.00% of the equity share capital of LOTUS in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations.

The capital infused by RCPL will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer across industrial and consumer market spectrum backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing, best in-class processes and people.

Speaking on the transaction, Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., said, “Reliance is excited to partner with Lotus who have created a strong cocoa and chocolate derivatives business through sharp business acumen and perseverance. The investment in Lotus underlines our commitment to further boost indigenously developed daily use high-quality products, to serve a broad customer spectrum at affordable prices. We look forward to working with the highly experienced management team of Lotus as we further expand the business and drive its next growth phase.”

Abhijit Pai, Founder-Promoter of Lotus, said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Reliance. We have a vision to build a ‘world class confectionery products business across customer segments backed by best-in-class manufacturing capabilities and talent. Our strategic partnership with Reliance, through this investment, will further enable this vision and accelerate Lotus’ transformation.