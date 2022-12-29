Simpli Namdhari’s expands offline presence, opens new store in Bengaluru

The 5000 sq. ft store offers residue-free and safe-for-consumption grocery, personal care, and household items along with other gourmet products.

Bengaluru: Simpli Namdhari’s, a homegrown vegetarian omnichannel retailer has opened a new store in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The store is approximately 5,000 sq. ft. in size and offers residue-free and safe-for-consumption grocery, personal care, and household items along with other gourmet products.

“We have seen an increasing demand for healthy, fresh, residue-free products especially post covid. We are certain that this new store will help widen the choice for such discerning customers and strengthen the brand’s image of being a one-of-a-kind experience store offering a unique assortment of products and home-developed recipes for consumption on and off-premises, giving it an edge over other retailers,” said Gurmukh Roopra, Group CEO.

“Also, we believe that the launch of this store will add to the festive cheer in the city and that it will become the go-to choice for all local household needs for residents nearby,” he added.

Bengaluru-based ‘Namdhari’s Group’ has also opened a retail store under Simpli Namdhari’s Xpress format, reported by IndiaRetailing in October this year. The 3,000 sq. ft. store is located at RT Nagar, Bengaluru. Read more about it here.

Founded in 2001 the retailer today runs 8 supermarkets across the city. Apart from this store, the retailer also operates at Ashoka Pillar Road in Jayanagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Indiranagar, Sarjapur, Whitefield, Garuda Mall on Magrath Road, and Orion Mall at Rajaji Nagar.