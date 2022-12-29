Nine stores launched in nine days at Centrio Mall in Dehradun

Unison Centrio Mall is also gearing up to open more restaurants and stores soon, including Social, KFC, Raymond’s, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Van Heusen Intimates and Mango

Mumbai: Unison Centrio Mall in Dehradun has launched nine new stores in nine days, setting a record of sorts. The stores include noted brands namely Park Avenue, MBA Chai Wala, Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Bebe, Guess, Looks (Prive), Carpisa and Rareism. The news was announced by a mall official in a Linkedin post.

Unison Group’s Centrio Mall is also gearing up to open more restaurants and stores soon including Social, KFC, Raymond’s, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Van Heusen Intimates and Mango.

“9 Days in 9 New stores opened at major and the most beautiful mall Centrio Dehradun. New stores opened – MBA Chai Wala – Park Avenue – Allen Solly – Louis Philippe – Guess – Bebe – Looks (Prive) – Carpisa – Rarerism. Opening soon… -Social -KFC – Raymond’s – Beverly Hill Polo Club – Vanheusen Intimates – Mango,” Rajvi Chaurasia, operations Manager at Centrio Mall, announced in a post on LinkedIn.

Unison Centrio Mall, located on New Cantt Road, was officially inaugurated this year on 14 October. It is spread across 4.5 lakh square feet area with a parking area for over 500 cars. It has over 100 leading brands, including Shoppers Stop, Caratlane, Marks & Spencer, TimeZone Family Entertainment Center, Starbucks, Smoke House Deli, a PVR five-screen multiplex, and several other restaurants and entertainment choices, along with a fitness club.