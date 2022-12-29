Lucknow gets its first Tasva store

The new Tasva store is 3,000 sq. ft. and is located at Lulu Mall, Lucknow

Mumbai: Tasva, a partnership between Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and Tarun Tahiliani, has now opened its first store in Lucknow. The newly-launched store is situated at Lulu Mall and covers an area of 3,000 sq. ft. area with a 60 feet wide facade.

“Lucknow city’s first TASVA | Aditya Birla Group x Tarun Tahiliani store opens at Lulu Mall Lucknow. Indeed, a beautiful 3,000 sq. ft. store with a 60 feet wide façade,” shared Sameer Verma, General Manager at Lulu India Shopping Mall Pvt. Ltd. in a Linkedin post.

Owned by Indivinity Clothing, Tasva is an ethnic wear brand which was launched in 2021. The brand offers a wide range of ethnic wear collections including sherwanis, traditional kurta-jackets, bundis and Indo-western collection. It also offers complementing accessories for festivals, parties, and weddings.

Tasva has aggressive expansion plans, shared Dhruv Kaura, Chief Operating Officer, Tasva, in an earlier interaction with IndiaRetailing.

Speaking about the plans he said, “We are looking at massive expansion across the top cities in India this year. We started the year with six stores and by the end of the financial year we would be operating close to 70 stores. We want to be accessible to all; we are creating a new segment; we are offering garments in designs that were in the past only available with couture. We are bringing fashion in ready-to-wear wedding attire for grooms at affordable prices,” he said.

He also informed that the brand had started its own website this year and would be entering marketplaces to make its products accessible to a wider consumer base. Click here to read the full interview.

Located on NH 27, the Lucknow-Sultanpur National Highway, Lulu Mall has over 300 national and international brands and will feature a 6000 sq. m. Family Entertainment Centre as well as a 1600 seater Food Court, with a wide range of dining options. Built at an investment of Rs. 2,000 crores, Lulu Lucknow is equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3000 vehicles. It includes noted brands including the largest Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Uniqlo, Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Costa Coffee, Chili’s, and many more.