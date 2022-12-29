The one-year-old startup also plans to partner with traditional artisans/weavers for direct sourcing of products and empower them for selling their products

Bengaluru: Bedsheetvillage.com, an e-commerce marketplace for bedspreads plans to expand its product line in 2023. It will add products such as such as hand-made nightwear and silk-based sheet to its range of products.

The start-up company is also conducting an artisan empowerment drive where it would not only source materials from artisans across India but also give them a share in sales on its online platform.

“With Bedsheetvilage.com, we are trying to create a new marketplace for those who love ethnic and traditional fabrics. In our short journey, we have created a niche in the market and our products are being liked by women and millennials both. In 2023, we have plans to expand our operations by adding more ethnic sheets from different popular locations of the country,” said Rajan K Prasad, CEO of Bedsheet Village.

Bedsheetvillage.com is focused on affordable cotton, linen, khadi, and other hand-made products. Founded in 2021, the company has tied up with wholesalers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir for artisan-made products. Now the brand plans to add more sourcing locations in the traditional textile segment across the country.