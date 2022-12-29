Amazon plans to increase its investments in all long-term, strategic initiatives in...

Country head Manish Tiwary talks about Amazon’s India journey and 2023 expansion plans

Bengaluru: Amazon aims to expand its presence in India in 2023 through its five platforms—Amazon Business, Amazon Pay, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Pharmacy, and GlowRoad, a top executive has said.

“Amazon will continue to delight customers and sellers in 2023 with its ‘marathon mindset’ while upping investments in all long-term, strategic initiatives,” said Manish Tiwary, country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India in a blog post on the company’s website.

According to him, Amazon Business is India’s largest online store offering Good and Services Tax (GST) – invoiced goods—16 crore products from 650,000 sellers. Its total sales in 2022 grew 2X with a 42% increase in monthly transacting customers. Customers prefer Amazon Pay as digital payments simplify lives every day. Over 6 crore customers and 85 lakh merchants use Amazon Pay in 350 cities, he said in the blog post.

With Amazon Fresh, the company is taking the full selection of groceries beyond metros and is working on simplifying the customer experience. In 2022, Amazon Fresh was extended to more than 30 Tier 2 and 3 cities from 14 cities earlier, Tiwary said in his post.

Amazon Pharmacy is now available in 23,000 pin codes across India. In May 2022, Amazon bought GlowRoad in an all-cash deal. GlowRoad is a women-focused social commerce startup that focuses on Tier 2 and 3 markets through resellers. In the last six months, GlowRoad’s monthly transactions have been growing 30% month-on-month and its reseller base has grown six-fold.

“We see umpteen opportunities to continue helping entrepreneurs and small businesses grow their businesses to create national and global brands,” Tiwary said.

Amazon entered India in 2013 and today, the company has over 11 lakh sellers offering a large selection to a multitude of customers with same-day deliveries across India.

“Our focus on serving customers and sellers has brought us this far and will continue to drive us ahead. Customer obsession is one of our key leadership principles and every Amazonian is encouraged to think and innovate on behalf of customers,” added Tiwary.

While delivering the inaugural address as the chairman of the Internet Commerce Summit (ICS) 2022 in Bengaluru, Tiwary said India’s future consumption story will be fueled by a larger adaptation of omnichannel retailing both by retailers and the country’s ever-growing base of consumers. Read more about it here.